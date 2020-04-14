Left Menu
Aditya Thackrey thanks Centre for assisting in sorting out Bandra issue

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackrey on Tuesday said the Centre has taken immediate cognizance of the incident where a large group of migrant workers gathered at Bandra railway station.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:54 IST
Migrant labourers in Bandra demanding permission to return to their native States on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackrey on Tuesday said the Centre has taken immediate cognizance of the incident where a large group of migrant workers gathered at Bandra railway station. "The Centre has taken immediate cognizance of the issue and is assisting the State actively. Thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for understanding the situation," said Thackrey.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern over the gathering of migrant workers in Bandra. He also offered his full support to the Maharashtra government. A large group of migrant workers had gathered in Bandra demanding permission to return to their native States after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)

