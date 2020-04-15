Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frontier Communications files for bankruptcy protection

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 08:58 IST
Frontier Communications files for bankruptcy protection

Frontier Communications Corp has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, the high-speed internet company said on Tuesday, as it restructures finances to cut down its borrowings by more than $10 billion.

The company, which warned on its ability to continue as a going concern last month, had been in discussions with some of its lenders and was also mulling restructuring options. Frontier said it has entered an agreement with its bondholders and received $460 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

"With this agreement with our bondholders, we can now focus on executing our strategy to drive operational efficiencies and position our business for long-term growth," President and Chief Executive Officer Bernie Han said. The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company estimated its assets and liabilities both in the range of $10 billion to $50 billion, according to a filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Frontier also said it would continue with the sale process of its operations and assets in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana to Northwest Fiber, and will also continue services and paying its vendors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Sex toy sales take off amid Colombias coronavirus quarantineGerson Monje holds up his cellphone to proudly show off his online sex shop. A red banner reading sold out is plastered across hal...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. New York City posts sharp spike in coronavirus deaths after untested victims addedNew York City, the hardest hit U.S. city in the coronavirus pandemic, revised its official COVID-19 deat...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Taylor Swift, Oprah join huge global event to celebrate coronavirus workersTaylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey have joined a global broadcast special telecast this weekend that...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planetA reddish-colored cigar-shaped interstellar object called Oumuamua that is tumbling through our solar system may be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020