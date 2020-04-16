Left Menu
Telangana prepared to treat any number of COVID-19 patients: CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced that his government was ready to conduct tests and treat any number of people who are suffering from coronavirus.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced that his government was ready to conduct tests and treat any number of people who are suffering from coronavirus. He also said that the state would adhere to the guidelines issued by the Central Government on the prevention of COVID-19 and thus would continue the lockdown till April 20.

"As per the guidelines issued by the Centre, lockdown in the state would continue till April 20. Later, based on the circumstances prevailing then, changes would be done. People should support the lockdown as they are doing now," the Chief Minister said. The Telangana Chief Minister also held a high-level meeting with the officials at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the procurement of the agricultural produce and assistance to be given to poor in the coming days.

Rao also assured the public that Telangana has enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for healthcare workers who are treating coronavirus patients. "We have adequate kits to conduct tests on any number of people in the state. There is no scarcity of the PPE Kits in the state. We have 2.25 lakh PPE kits. The number will increase to 5 lakh shortly," he added.

Medical and Health Minister Sri Rajender also explained the arrangements made for coronavirus tests and measures taken for the future requirement. He said that there were 553 patients undergoing treatment in different hospitals, of these eight were discharged on Wednesday and another 128 would be discharged on Thursday. There are 514 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now. (ANI)

