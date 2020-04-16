Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists begin prisoner swap

Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists begin prisoner swapReuters | Kiev | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:04 IST
Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started a prisoner swap, the office of Ukrainian president said on Thursday.
It is the first swap in 2020 and Ukraine will take back 19 its citizens, the president's office said in a statement.
The conflict that broke out in 2014 killed more than 13,000 people, left a large swathe of Ukraine de facto controlled by the separatists and aggravated the deepest east-west rift since the Cold War.
