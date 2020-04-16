Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relaxation in lockdown from April 20 as per Centre's guidelines, says Haryana Chief Secretary

The relaxation in lockdown would become effective from April 20 in Haryana, the state government said on Thursday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:56 IST
Relaxation in lockdown from April 20 as per Centre's guidelines, says Haryana Chief Secretary
Haryana Chief Secretary, Keshni Anand Arora (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The relaxation in lockdown would become effective from April 20 in Haryana, the state government said on Thursday. "As per the guidelines issued by the Government of India, the relaxation in lockdown would become effective from April 20," said Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora.

The Deputy Commissioners were guided to prepare a detailed plan for permitting operation of certain establishments after April 20. "All Deputy Commissioners should prepare and plan for the permitted operations including the auction of fisheries ponds, construction work, the opening of dhabas and Common Service Centres (CSCs) etc."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 till May 3. However, he stated that a few relaxations could be given to the areas where the spread of the virus is contained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

New York coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations lowest in more than one week

The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths fell to their lowest levels in more than a week, evidence that the hardest-hit state was controlling its spread, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.Cuomo als...

218 cases of fake news, rumours, hate speech on social media registered in Maharashtra

A total of 218 cases have been registered regarding fake news, rumors and hate speech over social media in Maharashtra, state cyber cell said on Thursday. Total 218 cases of fake news and hate messages filed in Maharashtra till April 16. Fo...

196 samples tested for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh today

A total of 196 samples were tested for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Out of these samples, 16 were found negative and the rest of the test results are awaited. 196 samples tested for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh today, of whi...

Prayers at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound suspended for Ramadan -Muslim clerics

Jerusalems al-Aqsa mosque compound will be closed to Muslim worshippers throughout the holy fasting month of Ramadan due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Jordan-appointed council that oversees Islams third-holiest site said on Thursday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020