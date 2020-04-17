U.S. judge denies bid by Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone for new trial

A federal judge on Thursday denied a bid for a new trial by President Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone after the veteran Republican operative accused the jury forewoman of being tainted by anti-Trump political bias. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejected Stone's claim that the forewoman was biased against Trump and therefore could not be impartial in deciding Stone's guilt or innocence during the trial.

" here is zero evidence of 'explicit bias' against Stone, and defendant’s attempts to gain a new trial based on implied or inferred bias fail," Berman Jackson said in an 81-page decision. With his motion for a new trial denied, Stone is expected to ask an appeals court to throw out his conviction. He has 14 days to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.