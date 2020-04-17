COVID-19: Rajnath Singh reviews preparedness of Armed Forces Medical Services

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the activities of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and its assistance to civilian authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 3.

On Thursday, the Defence Minister had reviewed the preventive measures undertaken by 62 Cantonment Boards situated all over the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the meeting, Director-General Defence Estates (DGDE) Deepa Bajwa assured Singh of the commitment of Cantonment Boards in the fight against the coronavirus, a statement said.

Bajwa gave an overview of the ongoing actions in all cantonments, inter alia, maintenance of essential services of sanitation, medical services, and water supply. (ANI)

