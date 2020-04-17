Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo tells Russian counterpart any new arms control talks must include China - State Department

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:46 IST
Pompeo tells Russian counterpart any new arms control talks must include China - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday told his Russian counterpart that any future arms control talks must focus on an American proposal for a new arms control accord that includes Russia and China, the State Department said in a statement. Pompeo emphasized in a telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that "any future arms control talks must be based on President Trump’s vision for a trilateral arms control agreement that includes both Russia and China," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in the statement.

China, whose arsenal of an estimated 300 nuclear weapons is far smaller than those of Russia and the United States, has rejected such talks. Ortagus said Pompeo's comments came as he and Lavrov discussed "next steps in the bilateral Strategic Security Dialogue, taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic."

Trump last year proposed that the United States, Russia and China negotiate a new pact to replace the 2010 New START accord that cut deployed U.S. and Russian nuclear warheads and the bombers and land- and submarine-based missiles that carry them to their lowest levels in decades. New START will expire next February unless the sides agree to extend it for up to five years. Russia has said it would be willing to extend the accord, but the Trump administration has declined to state a position.

Administration officials argue that China must be brought into a new arms control pact because of the growing threat posed by its nuclear arsenal, which is undergoing a modernization program. Arms control experts, however, have described Trump's proposal to include China in a new treaty as a "poison pill" strategy to kill New START and end restraints on U.S. nuclear weapons deployments.

Ortagus said Pompeo also discussed with Lavrov bilateral issues, "including the detention of U.S. citizens." She did not elaborate on the number or identities of the Americans detained in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases in Haryana rises to 135

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana have risen to 135, said the State Health Department on Friday. The total active number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 135 in Haryana. Eighty six patients have recovered while two others succum...

Sex-based virus lockdowns expose gender divide in Latin America

A coronavirus lockdown policy that lets men and women leave the house on alternate days has exposed a gender divide in Bogota within days of being introduced, while Peru has dropped a similar scheme after finding it made womens days busier....

Ronaldo is absolute number one: Benatia

Former Juventus player Medhi Benatia hailed Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the Portuguese star is the absolute number one. He is the absolute number one, as a footballer and as a person, Goal.com quoted Benatia as saying.Benatia bid farewell...

'Nature welcomes the change': with no tourists, wildlife roams California's Yosemite

A bear ambles across a forest glade and a herd of deer stroll down a silent road. At Yosemite National Park in Northern California, coronavirus restrictions mean no tourists - and bolder wildlife. Its very quiet right now at the park, Yosem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020