3 more COVID-19 cases reported from Nagpur
Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Nagpur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 76, the district information office informed on Monday.ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 10:38 IST
Till now, 4,203 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra. As many as 223 persons have succumbed to the virus in the state. 507 persons have been cured and discharged.
A total of 17,265 coronavirus cases have been reported in India including 543 deaths. 2,547 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)
