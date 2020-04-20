3 more COVID-19 cases reported from Nagpur

Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Nagpur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 76, the district information office informed on Monday.

Till now, 4,203 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra. As many as 223 persons have succumbed to the virus in the state. 507 persons have been cured and discharged.

A total of 17,265 coronavirus cases have been reported in India including 543 deaths. 2,547 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

