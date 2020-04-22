TN Congress distributes ration, relief material to needy amid lockdown

Tamil Nadu Congress leaders distributed ration and other relief material among the needy people in Anna Nagar area of Chennai, at the residence of party leader Peter Alphonse amid the countrywide lockdown. "On April 21, I had arranged relief material for about 2,500 people. However, it is only with efforts of Central Government, State government, Opposition parties, civil society and NGOs that the country can deal with the current crisis," Peter Alphonse told ANI.

He further said that the poor people do not need monetary tools but a fiscal package amid the lockdown. "The Reserve Bank of India had announced less interest, deferment of EMI and several such new policies. However, the poor people do not need these monetary tools. The government should instead announce a fiscal package for them as without taking care of their problems the lockdown will not be successful," he added.

Speaking on the policies that the Centre can opt for to deal with the crisis, the Congress leader said, "Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said that the Centre can easily deposit Rs 7,500 in the bank account of each poor family." (ANI)

