20 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stand at 427 after 20 new cases were reported on Thursday, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:27 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stand at 427 after 20 new cases were reported on Thursday, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning. Out of the 20 new cases reported, one positive case came from Jammu and 19 cases were reported from Kashmir.

With an increase of 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases reached 21,700 in the country, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The tally is inclusive of 16,689 active cases, 4,325 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated, while 686 patients who have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

