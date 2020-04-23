Left Menu
Development News Edition

61 new COVID-19 positive cases in UP

61 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh today taking the state tally to 1,510.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:15 IST
61 new COVID-19 positive cases in UP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

61 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh today taking the state tally to 1,510. "The total coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 1,510. This includes 1280 active cases. 206 persons have been discharged after being treated. The state's death toll stands at 24," the State Health Department said in a release.

A total of 21,700 confirmed cases have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 686 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

MHA rejects Punjab govt's request for opening of liquor shops

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday rejected the Punjab governments request for opening of liquor shops in the state during lockdown, officials said. The request came after the Home Ministry made it clear in its consolidated revised guideli...

Zoom users top 300 mln despite growing ban list, shares hit record

Zoom video conferencing apps user base grew by another 50 to 300 million in the last three weeks, as the company fought to quell a backlash around security and safety that has seen a number of governments and firms ban its applications.Shar...

Motor racing-F1 boosts liquidity and advances payments to teams

Formula Ones commercial rights holder Liberty Media boosted the sports liquidity on Thursday and said some teams had received advance payments to help them through the COVID-19 crisis.Liberty announced in a statement it had re-attributed it...

Number of containment zones in Gurugram increase to 24

With the inclusion of 10 containment zone in Gurugram block, 11 in Sohna, and 3 in Pataudi, the number of containment zones in Gurugram district increased to 24, Gurugram district administration said in an order on Thursday. In Gurugram Bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020