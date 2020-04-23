61 new COVID-19 positive cases in UP

61 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh today taking the state tally to 1,510. "The total coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 1,510. This includes 1280 active cases. 206 persons have been discharged after being treated. The state's death toll stands at 24," the State Health Department said in a release.

A total of 21,700 confirmed cases have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 686 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

