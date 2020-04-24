Left Menu
Panchayati Raj Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Sarpanchs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Sarpanchs from across the nation on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, being observed amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 09:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Sarpanchs from across the nation on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, being observed amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. "At 11 AM today, PM Narendra Modi would be interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing. All Sarpanchs will be able to join this interaction through Doordarshan, from their respective homes adhering to social distancing norms," the official twitter handle of PMO said.

"Those Sarpanchs who will be sharing their views with PM Narendra Modi will be doing so by joining the interaction at a Common Service Centre close to them," it added. On the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a letter to Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: "The members of the Panchayati Raj system, who are fighting in a committed manner against this challenge like brave warriors act as a source of inspiration for the rest of us. This combined force is our strength in this fight. We will definitely defeat this pandemic by staying strong through our unity." (ANI)

