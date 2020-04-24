Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi HC to hear plea raising questions over centrally air-conditioned buildings, including courts

The Delhi High Court on Friday will hear an urgent application moved by BCD Chairman KC Mittal raising questions over buildings which are centrally air-conditioned, including the Delhi High court building and other subordinate court buildings, stating that there is "very obvious" possibility of COVID-19 spreading due to it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:50 IST
COVID-19: Delhi HC to hear plea raising questions over centrally air-conditioned buildings, including courts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday will hear an urgent application moved by BCD Chairman KC Mittal raising questions over buildings which are centrally air-conditioned, including the Delhi High court building and other subordinate court buildings, stating that there is "very obvious" possibility of COVID-19 spreading due to it. The Division Bench of Chief Justice of Delhi DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar will hear this instant application today seeking urgent directions of the Court in light of the circumstances prevailing due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 in the country, including Delhi.

"In view of the virulent nature of the infection, the seriousness of the illness caused by COVID-19 and the very obvious possibility of the centrally air conditioning units of the High Court and Courts subordinate thereto (indeed all centrally air conditioned buildings), spreading the infection," read the application. The plea seeks issuance of notice to the Public Works Department, Government of NCT of Delhi and other concerned authorities. It also seeks a Committee of experts to be set up to examine the problem and suggest technical solutions thereto, including, but not limited to implanting ultraviolet disinfectant units into the air circulation system of the air conditioning set up in the High Court.

The plea is also seeking the issuing of directions to the respondents to take all necessary steps and precautions to ensure that no centrally air-conditioned buildings may be put to use without adequate measures and precautions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "In times of epidemics and viral infection, centrally air-conditioned but can inadvertently act as massive catalysts to further the spread of virus or other infections, notably, air/aerosol borne infections. This will add to an unprecedented crisis being faced. COVID-19 infection is highly communicable. The scientific evidence available so far suggests that it is communicated through contact with droplet infection from an infected subject to an non-infected one," read the plea.

"Most importantly a portion of the cough, sneeze or tear dispersal of an infected person would be in aerosol form. It is with this aerosol dispersal of infection, that the applicant is concerned, as the same can be picked, ingested and circulated by the central air-conditioning installed in the Delhi High Court. It may kindly be considered that droplet infection can be dealt with relatively easily by process of spray sterilization but once aerosol infection enters the air ducts of the central air-conditioning system, the same could potentially infect, quite literally, dozens if not hundred of person present in the High Court," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: NGO provides vanity vans for cops on lockdown duty

After health workers, Mumbais police personnel are the most overworked lot, as they have been manning the citys streets round the clock ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed last month. Taking into consideration the problems faced by...

Pak's coronavirus cases rise to 11,155; 79% cases locally transmitted

About 79 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Pakistan are now locally transmitted, health authorities said on Friday as the number of people affected by the deadly virus rose to over 11,000. According to the Ministry of National Heal...

HBO Max developing 'The Hellfire Club' adaptation with 'Revenant' scribe

HBO Max is reportedly working on an adaptation of author Jake Tappers book The Hellfire Club. The Revenant scribe Mark L Smith will adapt the book and executive produce the project for the streaming service, which is set to debut in the US ...

Lux, Gallo go 2-1 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux kept pace with event-leading Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo as both won two of three games Thursday night in MLB The Show Players League action. Gallo 19-4 holds a 2 12-game lead on Lux 16-6 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020