9 CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19
As many as nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed here have tested positive for COVID-19, CRPF sources said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 05:21 IST
As many as nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed here have tested positive for COVID-19, CRPF sources said. "Out of 47 CRPF personnel who were sent to the quarantine centre in Narela (Delhi), nine have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been sent to the isolation ward. All were deployed in Delhi," CRPF sources said.
A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)
