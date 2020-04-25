Left Menu
In a bid to fight COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of Sector-40 here made a '40's Fighter Welfare Club'.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:55 IST
Residents of Chandigarh's Sector 40 create '40's Fighter Welfare Club' to fight COVID-19
Residents of Chandigarh's Sector 40 create '40's Fighter Welfare Club' to fight COVID-19. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to fight COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of Sector-40 here made a '40's Fighter Welfare Club'. Under the initiative, residents created a check post in the area and conducted thermal screening of all those crossing it. Members of the club note the registration number of vehicles, name of the person driving the vehicle after recording their body temperatures.

"We started this initiative two weeks back, and we operate between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the relaxation period of the lockdown. We conduct thermal scanning of anyone who enters our sector," said Dr. Manav Singla, a professor. "We sanitise the vehicle too, and in case someone does not have masks or sanitisers, we provide it to them free of cost. We started this initiative to keep the members of our sector safe from getting infected," he added.

More than 50 volunteers have joined this initiative to fight against the spread of COVID-19, during the lockdown relaxation period. All the members of the club maintained social distancing and covered their faces with masks or handkerchiefs and wear gloves as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. (ANI)

