PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 05:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. "Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow," the Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday.

In the 63rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi had focussed on the situation prevailing in the country due to COVID-19. The Prime Minister had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 24,942 COVID-19 cases in India, including 5,210 cured/discharged/migrated and 779 deaths. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

