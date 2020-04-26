PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 05:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. "Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow," the Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday.
In the 63rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi had focussed on the situation prevailing in the country due to COVID-19. The Prime Minister had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 24,942 COVID-19 cases in India, including 5,210 cured/discharged/migrated and 779 deaths. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Mann Ki Baat
- COVID
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- India
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi spoke about extending lockdown till April 30 in video-conferene with CMs: Mamata Banerjee
Most states requested PM Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown by two weeks; Centre considering the request: Govt sources.
PM Narendra Modi has taken correct decision to extend lockdown: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Most states requested PM Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown by two weeks; Centre considering the request: Govt sources.
Kunal Kamra falls in controversy for sharing dancing video of Narendra Modi and Arnab Goswami