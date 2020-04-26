Security forces kill nine terrorists in Pakistan

Heavily-armed terrorists have attacked the security force's in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, sparking a gun battle in which at least two soldiers and nine militants were killed. The terrorist attacked the security forces near the Pak-Afghan border in the Tootnarai area of tehsil Datta Khel on Saturday, the Army said.

The security forces launched a counter-attack, killing nine militants. During the gun battle, two soldiers were killed and five others injured. One terrorist was also arrested during the operation. North Waziristan has been cleared of the militants but some of them ran to Afghanistan and frequently come back to launch attacks in the area, according to officials.