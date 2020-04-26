Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naveen Patnaik talks to Uddhav Thackeray to facilitate return of Odia workers staying in Maharashtra

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over video conference to facilitate the safe, secure and systematic return of Odia workers staying in Maharastra.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:58 IST
Naveen Patnaik talks to Uddhav Thackeray to facilitate return of Odia workers staying in Maharashtra
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on left, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (on top right side) and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (on bottom right). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over video conference to facilitate the safe, secure and systematic return of Odia workers staying in Maharastra. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also joined the discussion from Delhi.

"It was decided that the Odia workers in Maharastra will be brought back in a safe, secure and systematic manner to Odisha. It was decided that the Chief Secretaries of both the states will discuss and finalise a plan of action and assign duties to senior officers for smooth coordination," said a statement from the Odisha CMO. The statement said, bus will be a primary mode of transportation for the workers. In addition to this, other modes of transportation will also be explored.

All those interested to come back to Odisha will have to go through mandatory registration and will have to remain in quarantine once they reach Odisha. They will also get all other facilities as per the provision. Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray promised to waive all types of taxes on the buses carrying Odia workers. It was also decided that the Governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be requested for a similar waiver of road tax for the buses carrying Odia workers, the statement said.

"Both the governments will work in coordination with each other for appropriate safety and security of Odia workers in Maharastra, both the Chief Minister's agreed," the statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

Science News Roundup: Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Animals in 2 mink farms of Netherlands test positive for COVID-19

Animals at two mink farms in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirusThe Dutch Ministry of Agriculture said Sunday that some staff at the two farms had earlier displayed symptoms of the di...

Issue of return of NRKs taken to Centre, hoping favourable response: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the issue of return of Non-Resident Keralites NRKs to the state has been taken up with the Centre and the state government is awaiting a favourable response. Vijayan said this in a meeti...

UK Minister lauds K'taka CM for COVID-19 control measures, lockdown implementation

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in the United Kingdom UK, Robert Buckland, on Sunday appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the measures taken to control COVID-19 and strict implementation of lockdown in ...

Promote first, second year students without conducting exams: NSUI

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Sunday demanded that first and second year students be promoted without holding exams. The student wing also demanded that extra classes for course work missed should be conducted after universities reopen.St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020