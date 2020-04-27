Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico all but empties migrant shelters under coronavirus

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-04-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 02:52 IST
Mexico all but empties migrant shelters under coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico has almost entirely cleared out its migrant shelters over the past five weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, returning most of the occupants to their countries of origin, official data showed on Sunday. In a statement, the National Migration Institute (INM) said that in order to comply with health and safety guidelines, since March 21 it had been removing migrants from Mexico's 65 migrant facilities, which were harboring 3,759 people last month.

In the intervening weeks, Mexico has returned 3,653 migrants to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador by road and air with the result that only 106 people remain in the shelters, it said. Mexico's migrant shelters have a total capacity of 8,524 spaces, the INM said.

Among those who remained were migrants awaiting the outcome of asylum requests or judicial hearings, and others who had expressly sought permission to stay, a migration official said. The vast majority of those sent back were migrants detained by authorities because they were in Mexico illegally, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Some no longer wished to stay in shelters due to the risk of coronavirus infection, the official added. Most of the migrants passing through Mexico to reach the U.S. border are from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

More than 80 Guatemalan migrants deported to their homeland from the United States have tested positive for coronavirus.

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline - The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing the lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.Johnson is due to be back at work on Monday after s...

Airbus survival at stake without immediate action -CEO memo

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury has told the European planemakers 135,000 staff to brace for potentially deeper job cuts after warning its survival is at stake without immediate action to save cash amid the coronavirus crisis.In a le...

UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline - The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing a month-old coronavirus lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.Johnson is due to be back at wo...

Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was confident he will be able to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank this summer, with support from the US. Speaking to an online gathering of evangelical Christian supporters of Isr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020