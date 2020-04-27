Left Menu
Justice Mohammad Rafiq takes oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal on Monday administered the oath to Justice Mohammad Rafiq as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

Updated: 27-04-2020 10:31 IST
Justice Rafiq will serve as the 31st Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.. Image Credit: ANI

Justice Rafiq was previously serving as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. He is a former Judge of Rajasthan High Court. He has also served as Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court on two occasions. Meanwhile, Justice Biswanath Somadder took oath as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court today. (ANI)

