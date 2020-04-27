PM Modi sticks to trusted 'gamcha' mask

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a videoconference with Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation, was seen covering his face with a traditional 'gamcha' on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:57 IST
PM Modi dons gamcha in video conference with CMs. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a videoconference with Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation, was seen covering his face with a traditional 'gamcha' on Monday. The Prime Minister's 'gamcha' was a plain white colour with a sea green check pattern. Covering the mouth and nose with a traditional 'gamcha' has been the go-to option for Modi in a bid to make people aware of how they can easily take precautions against coronavirus.

Modi wore a 'gamcha' previously for his address to the nation on April 14 during which he announced the extension of the national lockdown till May 3. During a video interaction with Sarpanchs on April 24, Modi again opted for a 'gamcha'.

He was seen wearing a homemade white cloth mask in his previous meeting with Chief Ministers on April 11. With 1,396 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 27,892, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Out of the total cases, 20,835 patients are active cases and 6,185 cases have been cured, discharged, or migrated. The death toll stands at 872, with as many as 48 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

