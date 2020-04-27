Left Menu
Mumbai: 2 held in Arnab Goswami attack case get bail

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:35 IST
Two persons accused of attacking journalist Arnab Goswami's car while he was on his way home last week were granted bail by a court in Mumbai on Monday. The two motorcycle-borne men allegedly tried to break the glass window of the car in the early hours of Thursday on on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, when Goswami was returning from a studio located in Bombay Dyeing Complex in Lower Parel area, NM Joshi Marg police had said.

Metropolitan Magistrate SV Pimpale of Bhoiwada court in Dadar granted the two bail on a surety of Rs 15,000. Appearing for the accused, advocate Sunil Pandey said there was no progress in the probe since the last remand, and claimed the FIR was "politically motivated".

He told court that the relevant section of the Media Act, under which the two are charged, was applicable only when the person is on duty, while, in this case, the journalist was returning home..

