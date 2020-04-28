Left Menu
Uttarakhand police arrests over 10,000 persons for lockdown violation

As many as 2,269 cases were registered while 10,795 people have been arrested so far, for the violations of lockdown in Uttarakhand.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,269 cases were registered while 10,795 people have been arrested so far, for the violations of lockdown in Uttarakhand. "Out of the total, 46 cases were registered and 438 people were arrested on Tuesday," Police said.

Meanwhile, under the MV Act, challans have been issued against 26,334 vehicles, 5,461 vehicles have been seized and fines amounting to Rs 1.35 crores have been levied. The national lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

