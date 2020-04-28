Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai police asks cops above 55-years to stay at homeMumbai police asks cops above 55-years to stay at home

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday asked its personnels who are above 55 years of age to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:23 IST
Mumbai police asks cops above 55-years to stay at homeMumbai police asks cops above 55-years to stay at home
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday asked its personnels who are above 55 years of age to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown. This comes after three Mumbai policemen died due to COVID-19.

In its press note, Mumbai Police has also asked policemen above the age of 52 with previous medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension to stay indoors. The Mumbai Police also stated in its press note that special hospitals are being designated for police personnel. "Also, all COVID hospitals in Mumbai have dedicated beds for Mumbai Police personnel."

"Amenities like food packets, ration, hot water flasks, pandals at check points etc. are being provided to all personnel on frontline duties. Accommodation facilities are being provided to all police personnel who wish to stay back," read the press release from the Mumbai Police. It also informed that multivitamin and protein supplements are being provided for 20,000 personnel to strengthen their immunity system.

Also, a Special Covid Helpline number has been set up for police personnel and their families at the control room to resolve any doubts or issues they might have related to COVID-19. Medical professionals have also been associated with it. On Monday, a 57-year-old head constable of the Mumbai Police died of COVID-19. A 52-year-old head constable succumbed to the disease on Sunday, while a 57-year-old constable died on Saturday.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has granted Rs. 50 lakh ex-gratia amount to all personnel who lose their lives fighting COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Thirty six Delhi police personnel deployed at SC sent on home quarantine

A day after a Supreme Court staffer tested positive for COVID-19, as many as 36 Delhi police personnel engaged in the security of the top court have been sent on home quarantine as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, sources said. Besides...

Husband of Norwegian woman thought abducted is arrested for her murder -police

The millionaire husband of a Norwegian woman thought to have been abducted and held for cryptocurrency ransom in 2018 was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of killing her, police said, though his lawyer said he denied any involvement.Anne-El...

Indian in Singapore with COVID-19 died of injuries not to due to infection: Report

A 46-year old Indian national, who was found dead in Singapore after he tested positive for COVID-19, died due to multiple injuries consistent with those resulting from a fall from height and was not due to complications from the infection,...

Azharuddin pledges support as ICA raises Rs 24 lakh for needy cricketers

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA has raised Rs 24 lakh to help around 30 former players who are in dire need of funds amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a drive that has also found support from former captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020