Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK regulator ends probe of ex Barclays banker Roger Jenkins-lawyer

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:54 IST
UK regulator ends probe of ex Barclays banker Roger Jenkins-lawyer

Britain's market regulator has ended a civil investigation into former Barclays executive Roger Jenkins over how the bank secured billions of pounds of emergency funding from Qatar during the credit crisis, Jenkins' lawyer said on Tuesday.

"The FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) investigation of Roger Jenkins is over," Brad Kaufman, the co-president of law firm Greenberg Traurig who has been representing Jenkins since 2012, told Reuters.

"The FCA has discontinued their warning notice as simply unfair to Mr Jenkins after all these years and all he has been through."

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cosmologists gain insights into density, structure of matter in universe

Bochum cosmologists have gained new insights into the density and structure of matter in the universe. The team of cosmologists is headed by Professor Hendrik Hildebrandt, Heisenberg professor, and head of the RUB research group Observation...

New York new coronavirus hospitalizations at month low, governor says

The number of people admitted to a hospital in New York for the novel coronavirus dropped to its lowest daily level in more than a month, the latest sign the crisis is subsiding in the hardest-hit state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesda...

Big powers urged to freeze sanctions on Syria, Iran, Venezuela during virus

Major powers must suspend economic sanctions against countries including Syria, Iran and Venezuela during the coronarivus pandemic which threatens to worsen hunger and suffering for the poor, an international refugee charity said on Tuesday...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One extends shutdown period for second timeA factory shutdown for Formula One teams and engine makers has been extended for a second time to a period of 63 consecutive days due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020