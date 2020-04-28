UK regulator ends probe of ex Barclays banker Roger Jenkins-lawyer

UK regulator ends probe of ex Barclays banker Roger Jenkins-lawyerReuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:54 IST
Britain's market regulator has ended a civil investigation into former Barclays executive Roger Jenkins over how the bank secured billions of pounds of emergency funding from Qatar during the credit crisis, Jenkins' lawyer said on Tuesday.
"The FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) investigation of Roger Jenkins is over," Brad Kaufman, the co-president of law firm Greenberg Traurig who has been representing Jenkins since 2012, told Reuters.
"The FCA has discontinued their warning notice as simply unfair to Mr Jenkins after all these years and all he has been through."
