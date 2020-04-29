Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks Centre to make available essential PPEs to non-COVID doctors, other healthcare workers

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Centre to make available the essential PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) to non-COVID doctors and other healthcare workers engaged in treating the non-COVID patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 01:13 IST
SC asks Centre to make available essential PPEs to non-COVID doctors, other healthcare workers
The Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Centre to make available the essential PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) to non-COVID doctors and other healthcare workers engaged in treating the non-COVID patients. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice NV Ramana and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Dr Jerryl Banait.

The order was passed by the apex court on Monday, but it was uploaded on the Supreme Court's website on Tuesday late evening. "We direct the respondent, Union of India (UOI) to examine this issue and make necessary suggestions in the rational use of PPE guidelines so that these PPEs are provided to all health officials, who are working in non-COVID treatment areas," the apex court said in its order."We find substance in the petitioner's suggestions that the non-COVID doctors and healthcare professionals should be given PPEs to treat those patients of non-COVID," it added.

The top court passed the order after hearing from the petitioner, Dr Banait, and Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, who had appeared for the Centre. The petitioner sought appropriate orders/directions, from the Supreme Court for providing PPEs to all healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, ward boys and other medical and paramedical professionals, who are working in all in COVID-19 treatment areas. (ANI)

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Three U.S. children with COVID-19 have rare inflammatory syndrome

Three U.S. children infected with the coronavirus are being treated for a rare inflammatory syndrome that appears similar to one that has raised concerns by doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain, a specialist treating the patients told Reuter...

Spain to phase out coronavirus lockdown, eyes normality by end-June

Spain announced a four-phase plan on Tuesday to lift one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and return to normality by the end of June as the daily death toll fell to 301, less than a third of a record high of 950 in early Apri...

Reports: Browns WR Higgins agrees to one-year deal

Free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins agreed to a one-year contract worth 910,000 to remain with the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Higgins wanted to remain with the...

DT Jenkins returns to Bears on one-year deal

The Chicago Bears brought back former defensive tackle John Jenkins on a one-year deal Tuesday. Jenkins spent the 2017 season with the Bears, collecting eight tackles in eight games one start.He played in 2018 with the New York Giants and 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020