Left Menu
Development News Edition

Howrah stone-pelting incident: ADM, Howrah to also hold charge of Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation

The Additional District Magistrate of Howrah, Dhaval Jain, has been given the additional charge of Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation until further orders, according to the orders issued by the West Bengal government on Wednesday.

ANI | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-04-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 10:04 IST
Howrah stone-pelting incident: ADM, Howrah to also hold charge of Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Additional District Magistrate of Howrah, Dhaval Jain, has been given the additional charge of Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation until further orders, according to the orders issued by the West Bengal government on Wednesday. The development comes after two police personnel were injured in an attack by a mob when they tried to disperse a crowd at a marketplace in Tikiapara of Howrah on Tuesday.

The crowd which had gathered in the market defying the lockdown, pelted stones at police officials following which heavy police force and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in the area. The state police said that it was taking strong action against the people involved in the incident.

"We are taking strong action against everyone involved in the incident at Tikiapara, Howrah, today. The perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice. No transgression of the law anywhere will be tolerated," read a tweet by the police on Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PSG could play Champions League matches abroad, says Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain will complete their Champions League season abroad if Frances new coronavirus regulations dont allow them to play matches in the country, the clubs president has said. Nasser Al-Khelaifi made the announcement after Frenc...

LEC dominates spring LoL viewer rankings

Among European and North American teams in the just-completed League of Legends spring season, the five clubs that produced the highest viewership all came from the League of Legends European Championship LEC, EsportsCharts announced Tuesda...

WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus likely hammered U.S. economy in first quarter

The U.S. economy likely contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession as stringent measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus almost shut down the country, ending the longest expansion in the natio...

China parliament to open on May 22 as epidemic subsides

China announced on Wednesday that its parliament will open a key annual session on May 22, signaling that Beijing sees the country returning to normal after being reduced to a near-standstill for months by the COVID-19 epidemic. During the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020