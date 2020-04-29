Left Menu
Development News Edition

US panel on religious freedom urges targeted sanctions on India

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 13:00 IST
US panel on religious freedom urges targeted sanctions on India

A U.S. government commission has criticised India for failing to protect religious minorities and called for sanctions on government officials responsible for violating religious freedoms enshrined in its constitution.

The Indian government rejected the annual report from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom saying it had distorted reality to new levels. Since it was re-elected to power last year, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced policies hurtful to the country's 172 million Muslims and allowed a campaign of hate and violence against them, the commission said in its report released late on Tuesday.

It criticised a new citizenship law that parliament enacted last year laying out a path for citizenship for six religious groups from neighbouring countries excluding Muslims. "The national and various state governments also allowed nationwide campaigns of harassment and violence against religious minorities to continue with impunity, and engaged in and tolerated hate speech and incitement to violence against them," the commission said.

The commission is a bipartisan U.S. government advisory body that monitors religious freedom abroad and makes policy recommendations to the president, the secretary of state, and Congress. But these are not binding. India should be designated a "country of particular concern", the worst category in its survey, because of the sharp downturn in religious freedom in 2019, the commission said.

Myanmar, China, Iran, Pakistan, Syria, Russia and Vietnam are among the 14 countries in that category. The commission also urged the U.S. government to "impose targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom by freezing those individuals’ assets and/ or barring their entry into the United States."

It did not identify any agencies or officials it deemed responsible. The Indian foreign ministry dismissed the findings of the commission saying it had crossed a new threshold.

"Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new. But on this occasion, its misrepresentation has reached new levels," ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said. He said some of the members of the commission had dissented from its conclusions. Two of them wrote in their dissenting notes that India, the world's largest democracy, could not be put in the same group as China and North Korea run by authoritarian regimes.

"It has not been able to carry its own commissioners in its endeavour. We regard it as an organisation of particular concern and will treat it accordingly," Srivastava said.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Gone too soon: Bollywood remembers actor par excellence Irrfan

Gone too soon, an irreparable loss to Indian cinema, a one of a kind artiste and someone who will be missed dearly is how a shocked film fraternity reacted to actor Irrfan Khans death on Wednesday. Those who had worked with the actor, remem...

Lot of scope to improve game in one year: Salima Tete

Indian women hockey teams young midfielder Salima Tete feels an extra year gives the side a lot of time to improve its game ahead the postponed Tokyo Olympics. The 24-member core probables for the Olympic Games are currently stationed at th...

Kamal Haasan mourns death of Iffran Khan

Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Wednesday condoled the death of Irrfan Khan and described him as one of the finest actors. At 54, it was too soon to leave for Khan, Haasan said in a tweet. Too soon to leave irrfank Ji. Your work always le...

HC directs Nagaland govt to set up 2 COVID-19 testing labs within ten days

The Kohima bench of the Gauhati High Court directed the Nagaland government to set up at least two COVID-9 testing laboratories within the next ten days. The bench of Justice Songkhupchung Serto and Justice S Hukato Swu on Tuesday directed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020