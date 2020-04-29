Left Menu
Delhi HC directs Nodal Officer to ensure compliance of lockdown norms in CWG village

Delhi High Court has directed Nodal Officer to ensure strict compliance of all lockdown directives and COVID-19 related guidelines in the Commonwealth Games Village with the help of Facility Management Service Agency and other staff.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court has directed Nodal Officer to ensure strict compliance of all lockdown directives and COVID-19 related guidelines in the Commonwealth Games Village with the help of Facility Management Service Agency and other staff. Justice Yogesh Khanna on Monday also directed Nodal Officer to report matters to the local authorities concerned whenever such action is deemed appropriate.

The court observed that an e-circular dated April 9, 2020, of the FMS agency, which is managing operations and maintenance in the village specifically directed the residents to stop visiting DDA parks and walking in the village, but the guidelines are not being followed. The court, which was hearing a petition filed by Anoop Sharma through advocate Joby P Varghese, also sought a report from authorities concerned within four weeks.

The petitioner requested to let the Nodal Officer be permitted to take all necessary measures, through the existing Facility Management Service Agency and other CWGVAOA staff, to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown directives and other COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the Centre and Delhi government within the Commonwealth Games Village and report all such violations to the concerned local authorities for taking action against such erring residents. The petitioner said that the Nodal Officer was earlier permitted to act to the limited extent of making payment of essential service charges including statutory payment to the local authorities.

It is submitted that with COVID-19 infecting several thousands of people in the city, Delhi government started identifying hotspots in the city and started sealing them and in view of the limited powers of the Nodal Officer, and the Commonwealth Village being a gated colony, the directives issued by the Government of India and the Delhi government were given scant regard by several residents of the village, the petitioner apprised the court. The petitioner, who is a resident of Commonwealth Games Village, said that he has been constrained to approach the court seeking urgent directions in view of the repeated and constant violation of the lockdown guidelines by the residents.

The petition sought urgent reliefs for ensuring the safety and security of all the residents of the Commonwealth Games Village Apartment Owners Association (CWGVAOA) and to ensure compliance with the lockdown directives within the village. It also sought directions to the Nodal Officer to identify the persons and residents responsible for the ongoing violations of e-circular dated April 9 and report the same to the concerned local district administration authorities for taking necessary action. (ANI)

