Attack on corona warrior will not be accepted: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that attack on COVID-19 warriors will not be accepted in any situation. "When the entire country is battling against COVID-19 under supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lakhs of corona warriors are ensuring the safety of people, at this time point attack on these warriors is a challenge to the management. It will not be accepted in any situation," Yogi told ANI.

Referring to Kanpur incident Yogi asked UP Police to nab the people who were involved in pelting stones on doctors and medical personnel, on a visit to a hotspot area in Kanpur. "I want to make it clear to the police officer that nab the people involved in Kanpur incident and file cases against them under relevant sections of IPC apart from NSA, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act," Yogi said.

Earlier in the day, a team of doctors and medical personnel were pelted with stones in an area in Kanpur, when they went to bring family members of a patient who had tested positive for coronavirus. Speaking to reporters, Tripurari Pandey Circle officer, Sisamau Circle said, "A person was tested positive who had already been quarantined. His family has been identified for the check-up. When medical and security team was taking them to the hospital some people started pelting stones."

"We have identified some people and action will be taken against them," he added. (ANI)