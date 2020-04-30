Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCI may consider emergency fund for independent lawyers, says SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:19 IST
BCI may consider emergency fund for independent lawyers, says SC

The Supreme Court Thursday said the Bar Council of India (BCI) may consider an emergency fund for independent practising advocates who are in need of financial assistance and are "facing a tough time" during the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, hearing a plea on the matter through video-conferencing, said it cannot pass direction for creation of funds and set up a special category for lawyers when unfortunately the entire country is facing a difficult situation. The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and B R Gavai, observed that some bar councils have taken up this issue and have also decided to help independent lawyers.

"This is something for the BCI to consider," the bench told advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak, who filed the petition. The apex court, while referring to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, said the whole country is suffering and lawyers are also a part of it.

Pathak referred to the provision of the Advocates Act and said the BCI is responsible for safeguarding the rights, privileges and interests of advocates. He said that courts and tribunals are closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and independent practising lawyers are left with no other source of income.

He argued that the top court can direct the BCI to take action in this regard as also for the future. The bench said however that it is for the BCI to consider as to how well it is in a position to help.

Pathak, who filed the plea along with advocate Alok Singh, said that "advocates are also hit by this lockdown and facing financial crunch and if the lockdown further extend then this pose a serious threat to the life and liberty of the advocates who have litigation as there only source of income." The plea has claimed that various state bar associations across the country are coming up with financial aid scheme for advocates but there is "no uniformity or equality" in those policies. It has also sought a direction to the BCI and bar council of states to frame a policy for fund disbursal to independent advocates who are in dire need of financial assistance within specified time limit.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FlowerAura Launches Exclusive Online Gifts Range for Mother's Day Celebration

GURUGRAM, India, April 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- As Mothers Day 2020 is approaching, FlowerAura launches an entirely new range of fun and exciting Mothers Day gifts. Like every year, the range will be offering an impressive line of Mothers Day...

One more recovers from coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

With one more person recovering from novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Union Territory is now at 17, an official said on Thursday. One more COVID-19 positive turns negative. So, total active cases are now...

'Man full of talent, art': JP Nadda, Amarinder Singh and others mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday condoled the demise of Rishi Kapoor and said that the veteran actor was full of talent and art. Another great loss for Indian cinema. Saddened by the demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, a man full of t...

14 people held for offering prayer at mosque in Karnataka during lockdown

As many as 14 people have been arrested for offering prayer at a mosque in violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, police said on Thursday. Police said they were looking for two more people who parti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020