Mukul Wasnik replaces Dipak Babaria as Congress General Secretary, in-charge of Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik on Thursday was appointed as the party's General Secretary, in charge of Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Dipak Babaria from the post.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:47 IST
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik on Thursday was appointed as the party's General Secretary, in charge of Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Dipak Babaria from the post. A press release from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) states, "Congress President has accepted the resignation of Dipak Babaria from the post of General Secretary, in charge of Madhya Pradesh on account of his ill health."
"Following this Congress President has appointed Mukul Wasnik as the General Secretary, In-charge of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to his current responsibility as the General Secretary, in-charge of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," the AICC said in the press release. "The party wholeheartedly appreciates the contributions of Dipak Babaria," it added. (ANI)
