Approach nodal officers: Kerala HC disposes plea for bringing back Malayali nurses from other states

Kerala High Court on Thursday disposed of a plea seeking to bring back COVID-19 affected Malayali nurses from other states noting that the Central government has issued guidelines for the appointment of nodal officers who may be approached by nurses having grievances amid COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court on Thursday disposed of a plea seeking to bring back COVID-19 affected Malayali nurses from other states noting that the Central government has issued guidelines for the appointment of nodal officers who may be approached by nurses having grievances amid COVID-19 crisis. A single-judge bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that the Centre has also issued guidelines to protect health workers and for the appointment nodal officers who may be approached by nurses in other states.

"It is hopeful that the State and Central government will take positive actions for the interest of the nurses. The nurses/family members are at liberty to approach the appropriate nodal officer, including the officer in Kerala, to have their grievances addressed," the bench noted. During the hearing, the court orally observed that the nurses cannot be brought back to Kerala given the presently prevailing inter-state travel restrictions.

The court also observed that the State government has consulted with other state governments on the issue. Advocate Paul Abraham Vakkanal, appearing for the state government, told the court that Kerala Chief Minister has consulted with Chief Ministers of other states on the issue.

"Once the inter-state restrictions are lifted, they may be brought back. If the nurses are brought back, applicable safety measures such as quarantine will be taken," Vakkanal said. Counsel for the Central government said that the Centre has already issued appropriate guidelines for the States to follow for the interest of health workers.

The Central government had earlier told the High Court that the Kerala government will have to take up the matter with other states, following which the court had asked the state government to examine if there is any solution that may be considered. (ANI)

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

IIT Guwahati students design, develop low-cost intubation boxes

The Indian Institute of Technology IIT Guwahati students have designed and developed low-cost intubation boxes. The device functions as an aerosol obstruction box which is placed atop the patient bed on the head-side, limiting the flow of v...

Haryana govt decides not to purchase new cars, jeeps

Haryana government has decided to put a complete ban on the purchase of new vehicles including cars and jeeps except buses for public transport and vehicles used for emergency responses including ambulances, fire tenders during the current ...

Britain scraps sales tax on personal protective equipment

Britain will temporarily scrap sales tax on purchases of essential personal protective equipment, the finance ministry said on Thursday, seeking to ease the finances of care homes, businesses and charities during the coronavirus outbreak. T...

Dr Jitendra Singh lauds IIPA for completing all requirements of academic program

A history of sorts was made today when Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addressed an online Convocation amid lockdown as a chief guest when the Indian Institute of Public Administration IIPA concluded its 45th Advanced Professional Programm...
