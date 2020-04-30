7 students stranded in Delhi sent to J-K by bus, says police

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that seven Kashmiri students who were stranded in the national capital's Jia Sarai area have been sent to Jammu and Kashmir by a bus. Earlier on Wednesday, giving a huge relief to people stuck in various states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had allowed movement of such people - including migrant labours, workers, students, tourists and others - and also provided the procedure for the same.

MHA has included a sub-clause regarding the movement of people who are stranded due to lockdown announced last month due to coronavirus outbreak. "Due to lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places. They would be allowed to move as under," the MHA had said while asking States to designate nodal authorities to facilitate the process. (ANI)