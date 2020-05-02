Left Menu
Shivakumar urges K'taka CM to resolve farmers' issues amid lockdown

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar has urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to help the farmers in sending their produce to a market here amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:48 IST
Shivakumar urges K'taka CM to resolve farmers' issues amid lockdown
KPCC president DK Shivakumar visits KR Puram market on Friday.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar has urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to help the farmers in sending their produce to a market here amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Congress leader made the appeal to the Chief Minister after listening to the farmers' issues while visiting KR Puram market on Friday.

Farmers told Shivakumar that the police are stopping their vehicles going towards the market despite the order passed by the Centre permitting the movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities during the lockdown. "I have received calls from more than 100 farmers in the past few days. Every day, farmers from Kolar, Chikballapur, Malur and many other places come to KR Puram market to sell their agricultural goods, but their vehicles are stopped by the police. The cops do not allow them to sell fruits and vegetables. I request the Chief Minister to look into the matter and help the farmers," Shivakumar told reporters.

"I got to know that more than 50 vehicles were sent back. This government is of no use if they cannot secure the interests of the farmers. This government is not providing required support to the farmers," he added. The Congress leader was accompanied by MLC Narayana Swamy and former president of Hoskote Authority Narayana Gowda during the visit to KR Puram market. (ANI)

