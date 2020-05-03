Left Menu
Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash appreciates govt's initiative to transport stranded migrants

Telangana BJP leader N.V. Subhash appreciated the government's initiative to send back stranded migrant workers to their states.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 00:19 IST
Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana BJP leader N.V. Subhash appreciated the government's initiative to send back stranded migrant workers to their states. N. V. Subash on Saturday said that BJP government has announced special trains across the country to help the migrant workers return, and that six trains have already started to operate.

"Keeping in view of the typical situation during lockdown where the migrant workers, students as well as the tourists got stuck. Narendra Modi's government announced special trains all over country. Six trains have started from yesterday in Telangana; from Lingampally migrant workers have been transported to Hatia in Jharkhand," said N. V. Subhash, BJP. "This is a great step taken as the migrant workers are facing problems because of the lockdown. The central government is determined to solve the problems of migrant workers. They are not having any work, food and proper shelter," said Subhash.

"This kind of move on humanitarian grounds by the central government and Indian railways is appreciated by everyone. The Chief Ministers of all the states had requested prime minister from last two weeks to transport the migrant workers," Subhash added. A large number of migrant workers were stranded in different states across the country due to the nationwide lockdown, they are now getting a chance to return back to t heir homes. (ANI)

