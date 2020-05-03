Left Menu
Four ships of SNC illuminated in Ernakulam channel during rehearsal ahead of honouring COVID-19 warriors

Four ships of Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi were illuminated at anchorage in Ernakulam channel on Saturday as a part of the rehearsal for "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign of the armed forces.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 03-05-2020 03:59 IST
Four ships of Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi were illuminated at anchorage in Ernakulam channel on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Four ships of Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi were illuminated at anchorage in Ernakulam channel on Saturday as a part of the rehearsal for "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign of the armed forces. The Indian armed forces will conduct fly-pasts, play military bands, light up ships at sea and shower flower petals at hospitals treating COVID-19 patients across the country on Sunday to honour the efforts of doctors and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) at Kochi, in keeping with the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), will represent the Indian Armed Forces to express gratitude and appreciation of the entire nation to the perseverance and committed efforts of our corona warriors, the medical professionals, health workers, policemen, government staff and the members of the media, today for their relentless fight against this unprecedented pandemic affecting the country and preventing its spread. A number of activities are planned by SNC to express solidarity and gratitude to the Corona Warriors today at Kochi.

The nation will witness flypasts by fighter and transport aircrafts of the Indian Air force at multiple locations. (ANI)

