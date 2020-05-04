Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 05:23 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. court dismisses New York nurses case against Montefiore for COVID-19 protection

A Manhattan federal judge on Friday dismissed a nurse association's lawsuit against a New York City hospital for allegedly failing to provide safety equipment and adopt measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) sued Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, saying among other things that the hospital was ignoring requirements that healthcare workers receive an N95 respirator mask daily. Biden backs U.S. women's team after lawsuit setback

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday voiced his support for the U.S. women's soccer team, a day after it suffered a setback in its gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation. The team's claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to U.S. Soccer. Facing meat shortages, some Americans turn to hunting during pandemic

David Elliot first thought of shooting an elk to help feed family and friends back in January when the United States reported its first novel coronavirus case. Elliot, emergency manager at Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, New Mexico, had always wanted to go big-game hunting and, with the pandemic spreading, there seemed no better time to try to fill his freezer with free-range, super-lean meat. Sunny days draw crowds to beaches, parks as U.S. reopens from lockdowns

Sunny days and warm weather are proving to be as challenging to manage as restaurants, hair salons and other businesses as about half of U.S. states partially reopen their economies after the coronavirus lockdown. On Saturday, thousands of people gathered on the National Mall in Washington to view a U.S. Navy flyover to honor healthcare workers and others battling the pandemic. Trump will hold virtual town hall to take coronavirus questions

President Donald Trump will take questions about the new coronavirus at a televised virtual town hall on Sunday as some states relax stay-at-home orders while others keep them firmly in place. The town hall, entitled "America Together: Returning to Work," will air on FOX News Channel from Washington, D.C.'s Lincoln Memorial from 7 to 9 p.m. The network said Trump would answer viewer-submitted questions from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. U.S. processes over $500 billion in small business loans to stem coronavirus fallout

The United States has made over $500 billion in loans to small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and about $145 billion remains in the congressionally approved fund, the U.S. Small Business Administration and Treasury Department said Sunday. The SBA has processed about 2.2 million loans worth more than $175 billion since Congress last month authorized more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, part of almost $3 trillion in spending to fight the heavy economic toll of the pandemic, which has thrown about 30 million Americans out of work. False bomb threat temporarily closes Anchorage airport to arrivals

The Anchorage airport, Alaska's largest, temporarily shut Saturday to inbound traffic because of a bomb threat against a China Airlines cargo flight bound for Taiwan. The cargo plane diverted to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport early in the morning after leaving Seattle, airport officials said. No bomb was found and the airport was reopened shortly before noon, officials said. White House adviser will not rule out more money for states, small businesses

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday he would not rule out anything in a new relief bill to ease the "tremendous hardships" of the coronavirus outbreak, including more money for state and local governments and small businesses. More than 30 million Americans have joined the unemployment benefit rolls over the past six weeks and lawmakers on Capitol Hill are discussing a fourth coronavirus relief bill. U.S. CDC reports 1,122,486 coronavirus cases, 65,735 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,122,486 U.S. cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 29,671 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,452 to 65,735. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Saturday, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT) Phoning it in: Pandemic forces Supreme Court to hear cases in a new way

Oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court are typically a formal affair, dictated by adherence to tradition by an institution historically resistant to altering its ways. Come Monday, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, all that changes. In a first, the nine justices are set to participate in arguments in 10 cases - each scheduled for an hour - this week and next week conducted remotely by teleconference rather than in-person to combat the spread of the pathogen. In another break with tradition, the court will provide a live audio feed of the arguments to the news media.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 3 new coronavirus cases, all imported

China reported three new coronavirus cases for May 3, up from two the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Monday. All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said.The commission also reported...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm but stocks, oil under pressure as U.S.-China tensions rise

The dollar rose, oil fell and stock markets were poised to slip on Monday as rising U.S.-China tensions over the coronavirus - and growing unease at the gulf between asset prices and grim economic reality - turned investors cautious. In thi...

Nets GM Marks doesn't rule out Durant's return

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks isnt ruling out Kevin Durants return if the NBA season should resume. Play has been suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic and that has given Durant nearly two extra months of recup...

Charge's Nero facing visa renewal

It was little more than two months ago that the Guangzhou Charges Charlie Nero Zwarg had to fly to the United States without his teammates for a competition while the rest of the team dealt with visa issues in the early days of COVID-19-rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020