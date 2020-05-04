Left Menu
Development News Edition

J. Crew files for bankruptcy as preppy retailer succumbs to COVID-19 fallout

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:43 IST
J. Crew files for bankruptcy as preppy retailer succumbs to COVID-19 fallout
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

J. Crew Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday with a plan to hand over control to lenders, adding to a list of brick-and-mortar retailers pushed to the brink by widespread store closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York-based chain, known for preppy clothing at times worn by former first lady Michelle Obama, filed for bankruptcy in a Virginia federal court with an agreement to eliminate $1.65 billion of debt in exchange for ceding ownership to creditors.

J. Crew is the first high-profile retailer to seek bankruptcy protection since the coronavirus spread across the globe, prompting government officials to order businesses deemed nonessential to temporarily close. It is likely not the last. Department store chains Neiman Marcus Group and J.C. Penney Co Inc are contemplating bankruptcy filings amid the crisis, Reuters previously reported.

Anchorage Capital Group, Blackstone Group Inc's GSO Capital Partners, and Davidson Kempner Capital Management hold significant portions of J. Crew's senior debt and are in line to take control of the company. They are also providing about $400 million of fresh financing to aid J. Crew's operations, while it navigates Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a statement.

In addition to canceling debt, J. Crew plans to permanently close some stores, though the final number it plans to shutter has not yet been determined, a person familiar with the matter said. The virus outbreak forced the company to temporarily close its nearly 500 J. Crew, J. Crew Factory and Madewell stores. In addition, the economic fallout and market turmoil stemming from the public health crisis resulted in the company shelving plans for an initial public offering of its Madewell business.

Madewell will remain part of J.Crew Group and Libby Wadle will continue in her role as chief executive officer of Madewell, the company added. J. Crew had planned to use proceeds from the IPO to reduce its debt rather than use bankruptcy to address its strained finances, the person familiar with the matter said.

Before the pandemic, J. Crew was already struggling along with other traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to compete amid a consumer shift to online shopping. It also suffered after a strategic misstep of raising prices that turned off some shoppers. Talks in 2014 to sell J. Crew to Japan's Fast Retailing Co, the owner of the Uniqlo apparel chain, fell apart.

J. Crew was taken private in 2011 by TPG and Leonard Green & Partners in a roughly $3 billion leveraged buyout, and their investments are now expected to be wiped out, according to the person familiar with the matter. The retailer had avoided bankruptcy in 2017 in a deal with creditors that reduced total debt and pushed out due dates on obligations.

But its struggles continued. Millard "Mickey" S. Drexler, a longtime leader of the chain known for his fashion acumen who also at one point helmed Gap Inc, conceded he misjudged how technological developments would alter the retail landscape. He stepped aside as J. Crew's chief executive officer in 2017, and last year relinquished his seat as board chairman.

J. Crew listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion in the voluntary Chapter 11 document.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Australia to pour $190 million into hydrogen projects and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Australia to pour 190 million into hydrogen projectsThe Australian government on Monday set aside A300 million 191 million to jumpstart hydrogen projects with the help of low-cost financ...

Tajikistan reports first coronavirus death

The Central Asian nation of Tajikistan has reported its first coronavirus death. The Health Ministry of the ex-Soviet country that borders Afghanistan to the north said on Monday that three people infected with coronavirus have died.Tajikis...

Dubai Expo 2020 world's fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Dubais Expo 2020 worlds fair will be postponed to October 1, 2021, over the new coronavirus pandemic, a Paris-based body behind the events said Monday. The announcement by the Bureau International des Expositions came just hours after polic...

Hairdressers, stores reopen as Spain's coronavirus daily death toll falls

Hairdressers, ironmongers, and other shops tentatively opened for business on Monday as Spain began a four-phase plan to reopen the country by the end of June, while the 24-hour death tally from coronavirus stayed under 200 for the second d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020