EU aims to counter Chinese, Russian influence at Balkan summit

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:56 IST
European Union leaders sought on Wednesday to bolster ties at a summit with their six Balkan counterparts whose praise for Chinese and Russian support during the coronavirus crisis has ruffled feathers in the bloc, officials and diplomats said. The EU says it has not been given enough credit for the 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) it is providing, which officials said outweigh medical supplies Beijing and Moscow sent to Serbia and Bosnia in the early phase of the epidemic.

The summit, planned for the Croatian capital Zagreb 20 years after the first ever EU-Balkan gathering, got under way by video, linking the heads of Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and North Macedonia with the 27 EU leaders. Still scarred by 1990s wars, all six countries aspire to join the EU, though the response to the COVID-19 disease dominated. "Our first priority: defeat COVID-19 together," European Council President Charles Michel, who is chairing the meeting, said on Twitter as the summit started.

"We will also say that you cannot pander to the Chinese and the Russians when it suits you," a senior EU diplomat said. China and Russia flew doctors and medical supplies to Bosnia and Serbia in March to help halt spreading of the coronavirus at a time when the EU's initial response was slow.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who at the time publicly thanked President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people, said on Wednesday in a statement that he was grateful for EU help. After a pre-summit video gathering with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's political family, the centre-right European People's Party, Vucic's office said that he thanked "assistance from the EU (that) arrived for Serbia".

BATTLE FOR INFLUENCE After years of neglect, the six countries now have the attention of EU governments, who have been worried about Chinese and Russian influence in the region for several years.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned in November that if the EU did not do more, "others will". The Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, praised Russia last month, criticising Brussels for initially limiting exports of medical aid to non-EU members, although he later softened his language.

"This Zagreb summit sends a strong message — EU 27 are committed to the region," EU summit chair Michel said. In March, North Macedonia and Albania won approval to start EU membership talks after a two-year delay, helping to counter a sense in the region that hopes of joining the bloc were fading.

Vucic said on Saturday he had his own demands of EU leaders: "We will be asking (EU enlargement) commissioner Oliver Varhelyi for a bit more grants and fewer loans." In his statement on the pre-summit EPP meeting, Vucic "demanded the removal of trade barriers and safeguards and quotas with a focus on steel exports to the EU for the entire Western Balkans."

To add to the problems, five EU countries do not recognise Kosovo's independence, including Spain. At the summit, all leaders appear against neutral backgrounds to avoid any insignia that one EU official said "would make the video conference difficult" as lingering diplomatic tensions mean nationalist symbols could cause offence. (Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels and Maja Zuvela in Sarajevo; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

