HC clears process of appointing assistant basic teachers in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 00:33 IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday paved the way for completing the process for appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. It directed the state government to complete the process of appointment within the next three months.

A division bench of Justices P K Jaiswal and K S Pawar passed the order on different special appeals filed by the state government as well as the private petitioners individually. The chief minister has welcomed the decision of the high court.

"CM Shri @myogiadityanathji has welcomed the High Court decision in the matter of recruitment of 69,000 teachers of Basic Education department," A tweet by the CM Office said. "He congratulated all the successful candidates by wishing them to contribute in the education system if the state in the coming days," it said.

The process of the appointment is almost already complete on the strength on the interim direction of the division bench issued on May 29 last year and only result is to be declared finally. The division bench has in fact set aside the single bench order that had quashed the government order of a fixed criteria of 65 per cent qualifying marks for general category candidates and 60 percent for reserved category candidates for appointment as basic teacher.

The single bench had said that the minimum cut off marks would be 45 per cent for general and 40 per cent for reserved candidates. However, after the single judge bench order is now set aside by the division bench, the criteria set by the state government would be followed.

In its vehement plea, the state government had submitted that the cut off was increased to previous selection process for the purpose of selecting best candidates and there was nothing illegal in its decision. The division bench had completed the hearing on March 3 and reserved its verdict.

Pronouncing the verdict on Wednesday, it allowed the special appeals, giving major relief to the state government. PTI CORR SAB HMB.

