China, U.S. trade negotiators to hold talks as early as next week- Bloomberg

China, U.S. trade negotiators to hold talks as early as next week- BloombergReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:59 IST
Trade negotiators from the United States and China will hold a phone call as early as next week, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The call will include Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, according to the report.
The talks will be about progress in implementing a phase-one deal after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened its termination if China was not adhering to the terms, the report added.
