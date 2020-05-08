Don't panic, order to evacuate 2km radius of gas leakage spot a precautionary measure: Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

Vishakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena requested people here to not panic and said the order to evacuate the 2 km radius of the surrounding gas leakage area is just a precautionary measure. "People are requested to evacuate the area only within 2 km radius of the spot as precautionary measure. People beyond the 2 km radius don't need to evacuate or come out on road. No need to panic," RK Meena, Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) Police Commissioner.

The city police chief also requested people to not believe in the fake news regarding the gas leakage. On Thursday, styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday morning which claimed 11 lives. (ANI)