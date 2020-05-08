Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S., China top trade officials agree to strengthen cooperation

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 09:01 IST
Top U.S., China top trade officials agree to strengthen cooperation

Top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives discussed their Phase 1 trade deal on Friday with China saying they agreed to improve the atmosphere for its implementation and the United States saying both sides expected obligations to be met.

The discussion in a telephone call comes amid escalating tension between the countries, exacerbated by a war of words over U.S. criticism of China's handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak. U.S. President Donald Trump and other top officials have blamed China for the deaths of hundreds of thousands from the outbreak and have threatened punitive action, including possible tariffs and shifting supply chains away from China.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin agreed during the call that the two countries would work together to create a favourable environment for implementing the Phase 1 trade deal reached this year, China's commerce ministry said. The U.S. Trade Representative's office said both sides "also agreed that in spite of the current global health emergency, both countries fully expect to meet their obligations under the agreement in a timely manner".

The negotiators also agreed that "good progress" was being made on creating governmental infrastructures to make the Phase 1 trade deal a success, the U.S. office said. Under the deal, China agreed to increase its purchases of U.S. goods from a 2017 baseline by $200 billion over two years, with about $77 billion in increased purchases in the first year and $123 billion in the second year.

But the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, has dealt a sharp blow to Chinese demand and its economy is only starting to recover. The two countries will continue to hold required meetings under the trade agreement via conference call on a regular basis, the U.S. office said.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amy Schumer's cooking show to premier May 11

Actor-comics Amy Schumers under-quarantine cooking show is set to debut on May 11, the makers have announced. According to Variety, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook will air at 10 pm on Food Network.On the show, the comedian and her husband, prof...

Black counties in US record over half of corona cases, nearly 60 pc deaths, study finds

Black people make up a disproportionate share of the population in 22 per cent of the US counties and those localities account for more than half of coronavirus cases as well as nearly 60 per cent of deaths, as per a nationwide study conduc...

Afghanistan envoy calls for American contractor release

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, said Thursday that he has called for the release of an American citizen captured by Taliban-linked militants in discussions with Taliban leadership as continued violence threate...

Minors deported from Mexico to Guatemala positive for virus

A Guatemalan deported from the United States tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said Thursday, despite assurances from U.S. authorities that the Guatemalans had been tested and were negative before being flown back to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020