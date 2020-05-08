MiG 29 crashes near Jalandhar, pilot ejects safely
A Mig-29 aircraft airborne on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar met with an accident, said Indian Air Force (IAF) officials on Friday.ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 08-05-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 12:38 IST
A Mig-29 aircraft airborne on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar met with an accident, said Indian Air Force (IAF) officials on Friday. The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter and has been admitted to a hospital.
The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. This is the first air crash involving a fighter aircraft in 2020.
"A MIG Fighter Plane crashed at Chuharpur Village District Nawanshahar today. The Pilot is safe and has been taken to nearby Samundra Village of Hoshiarpur," Government of Punjab tweeted. Yesterday, a helicopter had made a forced landing in Sikkim due to bad weather but all six personnel were rescued safely. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jalandhar
- Air Force
- IAF
- Hoshiarpur
- Government of Punjab
- Sikkim
ALSO READ
Union Bank plans to lower stake in IndiaFirst Life to less than 10 pc
IAF evacuates cancer-afflicted girl from Kuwait: Shripad Naik
IAF's Dornier aircraft aborts take-off at Palam due to tyre deflation
Jalandhar cops celebrate 8-yr-old's birthday at mother's request
Lockdown: IAF transports 600 tonnes of medical equipment, other essential supplies