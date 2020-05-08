SC extends tenure of Allahabad court judge, asks to complete Babri Masjid demolition case trial by Aug 31

Supreme Court on Friday extended till August 31 the tenure of Allahabad trial court Judge SK Yadav, who is hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, and directed him to complete the trial and deliver the judgement in the case by that time.

The apex court extended the tenure of the judge after considering an application filed by Judge Yadav seeking an extension of his tenure to complete the trial in the case filed by CBI related to demolition of Babri Masjid in which former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh is an accused.

The top court disposed of the application and directed Judge SK Yadav to complete the trial and deliver the judgement in the case by August 31, 2020. (ANI)