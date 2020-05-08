Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland says Brexit trade talks timeline "virtually impossible"

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:53 IST
Ireland says Brexit trade talks timeline "virtually impossible"

The coronavirus pandemic has made an already difficult timeline for a British-European Union trade deal "virtually impossible", Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said, cautioning that he did wish to raise expectations of London seeking more time. Tortuous Brexit talks now focused on setting new trading terms from 2021 when London's status-quo transition period after Brexit ends, quickly hit an impasse when they resumed last month, according to EU diplomats and officials.

Coveney, who played a key role in Britain's EU withdrawal talks due to the border Ireland shares with British-run Northern Ireland, said progress so far this year has been much slower than the EU had hoped before the resumption of talks next week. "Given the complexity of what we're trying to deal with here and the added complications, and there are many, as a result, COVID-19, it surely makes sense for us to seek a bit more time," Coveney told an online conference on Friday.

"I think anybody looking at this from the outside could only conclude it makes sense to look for more time, but the British government has decided that's not what they want. I wouldn't be raising expectations around the British government agreeing to seek more time." Coveney said if the EU is to have any chance of changing British minds, they have to be careful as to how they do that. Any request would recognize that "COVID-19 has made what is already a very, very difficult timeline to get agreement virtually impossible," he added.

While the EU says only a relatively modest free trade agreement is possible before the end of the year, it attaches conditions to it - including rigid guarantees of fair competition - that have been rejected by Britain. Coveney said the two rounds of talks to date have "really gotten nowhere" because of those differences. At a bare minimum, he said, the EU needs an agreement and understanding around the so-called level playing field issues or "whatever we decide to call them politically".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who presided over Britain's exit from the EU on Jan. 31, has ruled out seeking an extension of the transition period beyond Dec. 31. Until then, Britain remains part of the EU's single market and customs union. "Talking about the UK being fully autonomous, protecting sovereignty, I get that language, that is what has driven Brexit in many ways. Breaking free from the European Union, not being a rule-taker, that's fine from a political narrative perspective," he said.

"But you can't have quota-free, tariff-free trade unless there is a level playing field. The EU can just never facilitate that and why would they...This is essentially the crux of the issue and if we can't resolve it, there isn't going to be a deal."

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases in Central Armed Police Forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed concern over increasing COVID-19 cases in Central Armed Police Forces like the BSF and the CRPF and discussed with officials ways to check the spread of the deadly disease, officials said. T...

ICMR to study prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 infected people to check for community spread

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, apex health research body ICMR has decided to conduct a study in 75 affected districts across the country to identify people who were exposed to the novel coronavirus infection and yet showed mild or no sympt...

2-year-old girl tests positive in HP, COVID-19 tally rises to 49

Two persons, including a two-year-old girl, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 49, officials said. Chamba Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia t...

PNB Housing Finance cuts retail lending rates by 15 bps for existing customers

Mortgage financier PNB Housing Finance on Friday announced reduction in retail lending rates, including individual home loans and loans against property, by 15 basis points for its existing customers, effective from May 9, 2020. This reduct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020