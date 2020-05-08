Vizag gas leak tragedy: Cabinet Secretary chairs review meeting of NCMC to take stock of situation

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met for the second successive day to review the situation arising out of the gas leak that took place in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday. Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh briefed the Committee on the ground situation as well as the actions taken by them after the incident to evacuate people and to contain the leakage in the plant, read a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It was informed that all efforts were being taken by them to prevent any further emissions from the tanks. Issues related to the long term impact of the gas on health and on the quality of water and air were also discussed. The Cabinet Secretary took stock of the current situation, preparedness, rescue and relief operations and directed that all assistance, as may be required by the state, be provided to mitigate the situation. Consultations between national and international experts on chemical safety and industrial processes and the officials on site would be carried out through video conferencing, and a team of such experts would also be flown in as per requirements.

Similar consultations between medical experts would also be arranged on the medical protocol to be followed. The requirement of assistance by way of dispatch of inhibitor chemicals was also to be ensured, the statement added. Present were Secretaries of Ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Chemicals and Petrochemicals and Pharmaceuticals, DGs of NDRF and Health Services, Director, AIIMS and officers from MHA and Central Pollution Control Board.

Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh joined the meeting through video conferencing along with officials of the Vishakhapatnam district.