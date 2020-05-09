Left Menu
Cabinet Secretary to hold video conference meeting over COVID-19

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a video conference over containing COVID-19 with senior officials of all states and Union Territories on May 10.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 22:31 IST
Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief secretaries and principal secretaries (Health) from states will join the meeting scheduled for 10 am tomorrow,

The meeting will also be attended by members of NITI Aayog, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Secretary, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). (ANI)

